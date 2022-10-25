ED SET TO SHAKE UP POLITBURO

SOME politburo members will today have their last supper at the Zanu PF headquarters as President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to dissolve the old formation and appoint new members in preparation for the party’s elective congress this coming weekend.

The politburo is expected to be dissolved in line with the party constitution.

Members to form the new politburo are expected to be drawn from the recently-elected central committee (CC) members.

Party bigwigs are reportedly burning the midnight oil to retain their posts in the politburo ahead of the party’s elective congress as Mnangagwa keeps his cards close to his chest.

Sources said the old guard — sidelined in Mnangagwa’s 2018 Cabinet to focus solely on party business, awaits to be thrown into a new council of elders which is expected to be formed at the congress.

“Some of the politburo members are set to have their last supper in the politburo when they meet tomorrow (today) and I don't think some of them are going to be appointed back into the politburo since it is expected to be dissolved at the congress," a party source said.

Former youth leader Tendai Chirau has already lost his politburo position after he lost in CC elections held recently.

Some of the hopefuls for the new politburo include Mnangagwa’s top ally, Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere, and former youth boss Lewis Mathuthu.

Meanwhile, hotels in the capital are said to be fully booked with 3 500 delegates expected to attend the congress. Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha said: “Our officials are booked all over Harare and they are all over the show. The politburo and CC members will be the first to attend the congress.

“We are going to have our politburo meeting tomorrow (today) at the Zanu PF headquarters, the home of the revolutionary party.”

In a statement yesterday, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the CC ordinary session would be held tomorrow.

He said Mnangagwa would officially open the congress on Friday. Newsday