ED SET TO SHAKE UP POLITBURO

SOME politburo members will today have their last supper at
the Zanu PF headquarters as President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to dissolve the
old formation and appoint new members in preparation for the party’s elective congress this coming weekend.
The politburo is expected to be dissolved in line with the
party constitution.
Members to form the new politburo are expected to be drawn
from the recently-elected central committee (CC) members.
Party bigwigs are reportedly burning the midnight oil to
retain their posts in the politburo ahead of the party’s elective congress as
Mnangagwa keeps his cards close to his chest.
Sources said the old guard — sidelined in Mnangagwa’s 2018
Cabinet to focus solely on party business, awaits to be thrown into a new
council of elders which is expected to be formed at the congress.
“Some of the politburo members are set to have their last
supper in the politburo when they meet tomorrow (today) and I don't think some
of them are going to be appointed back into the politburo since it is expected
to be dissolved at the congress," a party source said.
Former youth leader Tendai Chirau has already lost his
politburo position after he lost in CC elections held recently.
Some of the hopefuls for the new politburo include
Mnangagwa’s top ally, Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister
Jenfan Muswere, and former youth boss Lewis Mathuthu.
Meanwhile, hotels in the capital are said to be fully
booked with 3 500 delegates expected to attend the congress. Zanu PF national
political commissar Mike Bimha said: “Our officials are booked all over Harare
and they are all over the show. The politburo and CC members will be the first
to attend the congress.
“We are going to have our politburo meeting tomorrow
(today) at the Zanu PF headquarters, the home of the revolutionary party.”
In a statement yesterday, party spokesperson Christopher
Mutsvangwa said the CC ordinary session would be held tomorrow.
He said Mnangagwa would officially open the congress on
Friday. Newsday
