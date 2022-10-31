DEPUTY MINISTER LOSES LAPTOP, WHISKEY TO EMPLOYEE

THE Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Fisheries,
Davies Marapira, lost property worth $4.5 million to an employee, a Harare
court heard over the weekend.
Nyasha
The employee, Nyasha Matonhodze, appeared before magistrate
Dennis Mangosi.
It is alleged that on October 21, Marapira secured his
property and left for Masvingo.
He left the keys with Matonhodze as he wanted him to open
the house to prospective buyers, as it was on sale.
It is the State’s case that last Wednesday, Marapira
returned home and found out that his laptop, wrist watch, perfumes and an
18-year-old whiskey were missing. He noticed that there was no sign of forced
entry and that a duplicate key had been used to open the house. He filed a
police report.
The property stolen is valued at $4 559 750. H Metro
