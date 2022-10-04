DEALER BASHED ME OVER DIVORCE : SECOND WIFE

DEALER Munyaradzi Chauraya’s estranged wife claims she suffered a miscarriage after being bashed for him.

Munya’s trial finally got underway yesterday. He appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was remanded to October 7.

His estranged wife, Natalie Taruwinga, narrated how she was assaulted by Munya leading to a miscarriage and severe injuries.

She told the court that Munya was infuriated by her demands for a divorce after an undisclosed misunderstanding.

That was around the time Munya allegedly indecently assaulted her two-year-old daughter and recorded it.

Taruwinga told the court that she couldn’t remember the date when he stormed into her apartment, in the Avenues area, and started assaulting her for calling off their relationship.

“He assaulted me using a door handle.

“He also boxed me on my back, face and head. Present at the house were the maid, Ruvarashe Manyani, Beauty Magadzire, Makanaka Taruwinga and one Talent.

“I sustained head injuries and also suffered a miscarriage as a result of the assault and sought medical attention at Parirenyatwa Hospital,” she said.

The State then tendered the sworn medical report as an exhibit.

In his defence outline, Munya denied the allegations stating that these were trumped-up charges which were maliciously orchestrated by Taruwinga to paint him as a woman molester.

He further told the court he married Taruwinga as his second wife, but their marriage was fraught with infidelity by both parties.

He said he sometimes got calls from Taruvinga’s boyfriends, which later prompted him to call off the marriage, and this didn’t go down well with her.

He alleged that she even assaulted and stabbed him with a knife. Munya claimed he fled after she injured him. He later filed a police report. He accused Taruwinga of playing victim. H Metro