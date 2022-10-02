COVID-19 : TWO SCHOOLS UNDER FULL LOCKDOWN

FATIMA and George Silundika High schools have been temporarily turned into isolation centres and put under full lockdown as the Government works to contain Covid-19 cases at the two Matabeleland North schools.
This comes as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education has reiterated that all Covid-19 protocols remain in place noting
that face-to-face Annual General Meetings have to be done under strict
supervision to protect the learners.
Last Thursday, Cabinet announced that out of the 252 new
Covid-19 cases, 130 were form Fatima and 33 from George Silundika meaning that
the two schools contributed to the biggest chunk of cases recorded in the
country.
“Out of the 252 new cases, 130 were from Fatima and 33 from
George Silundika Secondary schools, in Matabeleland North Province. Health
teams are on the ground and the situation is under control. The slight increase
is an indication that the country needs to remain vigilant,” said Minister of
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa.
Contacted for comment, director of communication and
advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro
revealed that in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic at the two schools
they had since directed that no visitors be allowed.
“We are not allowing visitors to Fatima and George
Silundika because of the cases. Currently we have enhanced our Standard
Operating Procedures in order to curb the spread of the virus,” said Mr Ndoro.
Questioned on the general situation at schools and what was
being done to ensure that the situation at the two schools does not occur at
other schools in the country, Mr Ndoro said they were upping the adherence of
all national Covid-19 protocols.
“Generally, the national Covid-19 protocols still apply. Of
course, we now have
Annual General Meetings which are face-to-face but these should be done
under the guidelines of the national Covid-19 protocols,” he said.
Speaking during the post-Cabinet briefing, Minister
Mutsvangwa said provinces continued to prioritise Covid-19 vaccinations in all
schools, with a focus on those that have not yet reached the second dose
coverage target of 70 percent.
She said they have also stepped up their response to the
measles outbreak, which is being brought under control.
“Regarding resource mobilisation, Cabinet wishes to inform
the nation that the most significant Covid-19 funding for 2021 came from the
Government of Zimbabwe. Government contributed US$305 million (84 percent) of
the total funding of US$362 million.
“The nation is advised that the country’s Covid-19 pandemic
response remains on track. However, in view of the small increase in new cases,
Cabinet has resolved that all provinces must continue to prioritise Covid-19
vaccination activities and take advantage of any gatherings to vaccinate
eligible individuals; and that all schools must strengthen Covid-19 vaccination
activities,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. Sunday Mail
