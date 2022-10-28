COURT AWARDS HUBBY'S FULL SALARY TO WIFE



A HARARE woman has won the right to get her husband’s entire salary into her bank account every month.

The money will be used for the maintenance for their three children.

The woman, only identified as Mandaza, told the Harare Civil Court yesterday that she wanted her husband, Enock Tigere’s pay of $160 000.

She accused Tigere of being an irresponsible man, and magistrate Ayanda Dlamini upheld her application.

“When he receives his salary, he does not come home until the money is finished, and the children are the ones who end up suffering.

“If it is possible, I want the company he works for, to put his salary into my account.

“It is better to get his whole salary than watch him drag down the life of the children and leave them to suffer.”

Tigere consented to his wife’s demands.

“We are legally married and stay together, so you can give her what she wants.

“After all, the money is for taking care of my children,” he said. H Metro