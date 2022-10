This video clip of ZRP cops brutally whipping a Nyau dancer for going through his traditional rituals while scantily dressed has caused outrage on social media. Cops have no right to assault the man & must be fired!@ZRP_Zim , @nickmangwana ,@edmnangagwa ,@zhrc365 ,@Moha_Zim pic.twitter.com/bJP2XiCLP5