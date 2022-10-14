COP, SOLDIER NABBED IN ABC AUCTIONS HEIST



A SOLDIER and a policeman appeared in court yesterday after being implicated in the recent US$1.4 million armed robbery at ABC Auctions in Harare.

The soldier, Kelvin Marimo, and cop, Osinege Zvomuya, were allegedly part of the gang which committed the heist.

They appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere, who remanded them in custody and referred them to the High Court, for bail considerations.

Allegations are that on October 8, at around 1am, the duo, together with Trymore Bondamakara and five others still at large, connived to rob ABC Auctions.

They scaled the precast wall and simultaneously pointed firearms at security guards, Langton Ziromba and Editor Meda.

They bound their legs with shoe laces, and searched them and took their cellphones and panic buttons.

They fused grinders and explosives to break six safes and stole US$1 014 000 and jewellery worth US$250 000.

On October 11, CID Homicide received information that the two were part of the gang of robbers and arrested them.

Bondamakara was shot dead by police during a shootout in Epworth.

Police have so far recovered US$14 239 and some jewellery worth US$35 961.

The pair also appeared in the same court over another robbery, at Steward Bank, where they allegedly found the safe empty and stole a gun from the security guard.

Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State. H Metro