CHURCH SHUTS DOWN AS PASTOR SLEEPS WITH MARRIED CONGREGANT

USHEWOKUNZE Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Assembly has been closed over adultery allegations, between its married pastor, and a married congregant.
Liberty Mutude was
reported to have led some of the community members, who included intoxicated
men, to attack his church leader, Reverend Tawanda Utete.
They were accusing
him of bedding Liberty’s wife of 13 years, Nancy Mutude.
Nancy was ordered to pack her belongings and Rev Utete has
since resigned.
Rev Utete’s adulterous affair was reported to have been
unearthed by his wife, following love messages she found, in the man of cloth’s
mobile phone.
One of Mutude’s
relatives confirmed the incident, saying Liberty is not yet at liberty to give
his side of the story.
“We teamed up with
some of our community members and forced the assembly to close,” said the
relative.
“The pastor’s wife
is the one who discovered the illicit affair and phoned Mutude urging him to
warn his wife over bedding her husband.
“He recorded the
conversations and we discovered that Rev Utete has turned the assembly into a
place to choose girls and married women.
“We could not wait,
we disturbed the service and my relative’s wife has since packed all her
belongings.”
Rev Utete’s wife
told H-Metro that the disturbance took place while she was about to arrive at
the assembly.
“Yes, there was a
disturbance that took place at our assembly,” she said refusing to identify
self.
“My husband is the
one who can furnish you with all details. He is not around since he had other
businesses to carry out besides pastoral duties,” she said.
Nancy and the
Reverend could not be reached for their side of the story.
However, H-Metro is
reliably informed that Rev Utete’s resignation letter has been endorsed by
church authorities.
Congregants were advised to meet at cell groups until
further notice.
The church premises
were locked and a caretaker was assigned to keep chairs and the pulpit safe. H
Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment