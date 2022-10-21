CHIWENGA BLAMES INFLATED PRICES

VICE-PRESIDENT and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga says some government departments are overpricing goods and services, a situation that has resulted in delayed disbursement of funds to line ministries.

Chiwenga gave an example where a local hotel was supposed to host a Parliamentary seminar for MPs and inflated charges to US$600 per night from US$120 per night.

He said: “We are aware that there are delays which are there and some of the delays have been legacy issues which have to be solved. We try our level best, together with the Finance ministry, to make sure that whoever delivers is paid and no tender or demand for supplies should be done when the monies are not there.

“Some of the issues might have been legacy issues where people were used to just order even if the money is not there. These are some of the areas which government is addressing together with all ministries.”

Chiwenga made the remarks during the National Assembly question and answer session in response to questions by Harare North legislator Allan Markham who wanted to know why government suppliers had not been paid after delivering the goods.

Chiwenga said all suppliers will eventually be paid.

“So as the Second Republic, we took a position to never print money when it is not there. Only money which is there is disbursed, but it is against the revenue anticipated and if there is something which causes fissures in that process, there might be delays,” he said. Newsday