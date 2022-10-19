CHITUNGWIZA MAYOR GOES ON THE RUN

CHITUNGWIZA mayor, Lovemore Maiko, is allegedly on the run. He did not turn up in court yesterday for his criminal abuse of duty trial.

Harare magistrate, Ruth Moyo, issued a warrant for his arrest.

The court heard that on September 2, 2019, Maiko allegedly unlawfully stopped Town Clerk, George Makunde, from serving letters of suspension to two senior members.

They are Hazel Sithole, the director of housing and community services, and Engineer David Duma, the director of engineering services.

It is the State’s case that contrary to his duties, as a public officer, Maiko appointed Duma to the position of Acting Town Clerk.

This was against the provisions of the Urban Councils Act, which states that the chamber secretary automatically becomes the Acting Town Clerk, upon suspension of the Town Clerk. H Metro