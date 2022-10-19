CHITUNGWIZA MAYOR GOES ON THE RUN

CHITUNGWIZA mayor, Lovemore Maiko, is allegedly on the run. He did not turn up in court yesterday for his criminal abuse of duty trial.
Harare magistrate, Ruth Moyo, issued a warrant for his
arrest.
The court heard that on September 2, 2019, Maiko allegedly
unlawfully stopped Town Clerk, George Makunde, from serving letters of
suspension to two senior members.
They are Hazel Sithole, the director of housing and
community services, and Engineer David Duma, the director of engineering
services.
It is the State’s case that contrary to his duties, as a
public officer, Maiko appointed Duma to the position of Acting Town Clerk.
This was against the provisions of the Urban Councils Act,
which states that the chamber secretary automatically becomes the Acting Town
Clerk, upon suspension of the Town Clerk. H Metro
