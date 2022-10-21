CHIEF ENROLS FOR LAW DEGREE

As Africa University opened doors to its School of Law early this week, 67-year-old Acting Chief Mutasa was among the first 20 students that have enrolled for the Bachelor of Law Degree.
He expects to complete the LLB programme when he turns 72.
Born Lovemore Mutasa, Chief Mutasa said: “I am looking
forward to helping my fellow chiefs in getting a better understanding of the
law processes in the country.
“I really want to urge traditional leaders across the
country to take up Law. Age is nothing but a number.
“We can do it with determination and will power. It will
help us in our line of work,” he said.
The traditional leader said his dream is to eventually open
a law firm.
“My thinking is that at some point, I will be able to open
my own law firm.
“That law firm will help many children to train and enhance
their understanding of the law,” said the traditional leader.
Chief Mutasa has already undertaken training as a presiding
officer of community courts with University of South Africa (UNISA), as well as
the University of Zimbabwe Magistrates’ Admission examination.
The Bachelor of Law Degree at AU will not be the ceiling
for the ambitious traditional leader.
“I want to attain a Masters’ Degree in Child Rights. I am
very passionate about ending child marriages and this is one sure way of
enhancing my understanding of the dynamics around child marriages,” he said.
Chief Mutasa has already written a book on child marriages
entitled “A collection of articles on ending child marriages”.
Speaking during the official launch of the AU School of Law
on Monday, AU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Reverend Peter Mageto said Chief
Mutasa is part of the institution’s first cohort of law degree students, not by
chance or as a favour, but on merit.
“He is one person who deserved to be part of this group. I
can tell you that the selection of the first cohort of law degree students was
rigorous and thorough.
“The 20 are blessed to have managed to get places and Chief
Mutasa’s papers as well as his past academic achievements enabled him to secure
a place,” said Prof Mageto.
In January 2018, Chief Murinye, born Ephias Munodawafa, was
among the first traditional leaders to obtain a Bachelor of Law Degree with the
University of Zimbabwe.
He went on to be registered with the Law Society of
Zimbabwe as a legal practitioner.
The then 50-year old traditional leader took his oath
before Justice Edith Mushore at the High Court and was attached at Matsikidze
and Mucheche Legal Practitioners.
In a move that seeks to enhance traditional leaders’
understanding of legal processes, the Zimbabwe Chiefs’ Council and Great
Zimbabwe University set up a steering committee to spearhead the compilation of
a basic law syllabus for free legal studies for all the 272 traditional leaders
in the country.
Chiefs preside over numerous cases in their areas of
jurisdiction and therefore their understanding of legal processes is crucial.
Manica Post
