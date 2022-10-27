CHEVRONS MAKE HISTORY



Sikandar Raza delivered yet another standout performance to help Zimbabwe to a thrilling victory over Pakistan in Perth, Australia.

He picked up two wickets in two balls to derail what should have been a routine chase of 131 for Pakistan before Brad Evans held his nerve at the death to seal a one-run win for Zimbabwe.

After electing to bat, Zimbabwe got off to a positive start, racing to 42 in five overs before Haris Rauf removed Craig Ervine. Wesley Madhevere, who had been sweetly timing some off-drives, also departed in the powerplay as Pakistan wrestled back momentum.

Shadab Khan (3 for 23) bowled well in the middle overs, claiming the wicket of Milton Shumba with a good catch off his own bowling.

Sean Williams (31 off 28) led a small recovery but no Zimbabwean partnerships scored as freely as their openers. The 36-year old all-rounder played a smart innings until he was clean-bowled by Shadab.

His departure triggered a passage of four wickets for no runs, including a magnificent slip catch from Babar Azam to remove Regis Chakabva off Shadab. The following over, Mohammad Wasim accounted for Raza and Luke Jongwe.

Evans (19 off 15) provided some late impetus but Wasim's 4 for 24 and the tidy death bowling of Rauf ensured Zimbabwe could only reach 130.

Defending a below par score, Zimbabwe started well, removing Babar and Mohammad Rizwan in the powerplay. Iftikhar Ahmed struggled to get it away and was soon caught down the legside off Luke Jongwe, leaving Pakistan at 36 for 3.

Shan Masood, with the help of Shadab, recovered well, taking Pakistan to 88 without losing more wickets. It seemed to be turning into an easy run chase until Raza (3 for 24) gave Zimbabwe a glimmer of hope, taking two wickets in two balls in the 14th over.

A sensational piece of glovework from Chakabva in the 16th sent Masood (44 off 38) back to the dugout and sensing an upset, Zimbabwe bowled some good lengths, starving Pakistan of runs.

By the final over, Pakistan needed 11 from six balls with Mohammad Nawaz (22 off 18) on strike.

Evans conceded seven from his first two deliveries but in a remarkable display under pressure, including the wicket of Nawaz with the penultimate ball, he brought the equation back to three needed off the last delivery. Shaheen Shah Afridi could only dash the single before being runout by Raza.

— TheCricketer