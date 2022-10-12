CHEATING HUBBY SCALDED BY WIFE

A HARARE man is fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit after he was allegedly scalded with boiling water by his wife over infidelity.
This is after he posted a picture of his girlfriend on his
WhatsApp status.
The man’s wife, Nomatter Chipoyera, appeared before Harare
magistrate Taurai Manuwere, who remanded her in custody.
The court heard that on Saturday, at around 9pm, Chipoyera
had a misunderstanding with her husband over infidelity issues.
He had posted a picture of his girlfriend on his WhatsApp
status.
Chipoyera allegedly picked up a stone and hit her husband
once on the left side of his head.
She was restrained by other tenants, from further attacking
her husband, and they retired to bed.
It’s alleged that in the early hours of Sunday, at around
1am, Chipoyera poured hot water all over her husband’s body, while he was
sleeping.
He sustained third degree burns.
The husband filed a police report in Budiriro and was taken
to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he is currently admitted in the ICU.
Godswish Dzivakwi appeared for the State. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment