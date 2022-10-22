CCC BIGWIGS REACHING OUT, SAYS CHARAMBA

Jamwanda

Even America’s tenacious acolyte — Tendai Biti — is reaching out to us for accommodation. He is not alone.

Hwende, too, is making fillers, as does Welshman Ncube, and several other high-ranking Triple C officials so fed up with Chamisa.

In typical fashion of an organisation in atrophy, officials are quietly cutting deals, hoping to surprise and outflank each other.

They have realised their supposed Goliath, is not just shivering; he has no arms; or armed sling.

All he has are a multitude of emissaries, each carrying his message of peace and re-engagement.

Hark, I risk breaching the oath to which I am sworn! My focus is the American Establishment. Herald