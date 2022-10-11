BODIES PILE UP IN GOKWE

POLICE yesterday appealed to relatives to collect bodies of their loved ones which have been at Gokwe Hospital Mortuary since July 2020.

The bodies include those of six babies, who died soon after birth, as well as other bodies picked up from different areas of Gokwe.

“There are nine bodies which have been stored at Gokwe Hospital Mortuary since July 2020.

“The bodies include those who were part of police inquiries, with sudden death dockets being opened in efforts to establish the causes of death.

“Relatives never came forward to collect them for burial, “ said Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

The identities of three infant bodies are not known, while three others have been identified.

“There is Moreblessing, who died at Gokwe Hospital on 1 September 2021, one day after birth, and the details of her mother are not known.

“We also have Patience Nyoni, who died on 24 November last year, soon after birth at Gokwe Hospital.

“We also have Tanaka Muponda, who died at just 14 days, while admitted at Gokwe Hospital.

“The whereabouts of her mother, Linet Gwachara, of 3553 Sasame, Gokwe, are not known.

“There are also three unknown infants.

“One was found dumped in a toilet in Mapfungautsi on 10 April, 2022.

“The second is the child of Brenda Mlalazi of Makeche Village, under Chief Nemangwe.

“The baby died soon after birth on 28 November 2020.

“The other unknown infant female body was found dumped in a bush in the Huchu area, under Chief Nemangwe,” said Insp Mahoko.

In addition, there are two bodies of unknown adults, and one of Kupakwashe Kupa, who died at Gokwe Hospital, on January 8, last year.

“There are two unidentified bodies, one is a male adult body, which was discovered on 12 0ctober 2021, at a disused house near COTTCO depot in Gokwe.

“The other one was found in Mapfungautsi forest, in a decomposing state, on 12 July 2020,” he said.

The police have urged relatives of the deceased to claim their bodies to give them a decent burial. H Metro