BLAME ME : HEADMASTER

TYNWALD High School headmaster, Kennias Matimba, yesterday shouldered the blame for the road accident which claimed six of his pupils in Nyanga.

Addressing mourners at the school, during a funeral service, Matimba said an inquest would be conducted.

Matimba said staff, who accompanied the students, were under his instructions.

“This is a very sad moment in the history of the school,” said Matimba.

“I travelled overnight after being informed about the accident to ensure that I got first-hand information at the site.

“We had to hire ambulances and a helicopter to make sure the injured got medical assistance.

“To say I am heartbroken is an understatement, I am shattered.

“I did not want to comment on the causes of the accident, although social media is awash with a lot of theories.

“A Commission of Enquiry will be set up to come up with causes.”

He added: “What I can say for now is that our learners shall get clinical and psychological counselling because we know they have been devastated.

“For those blaming my staff members, I am appealing to you to excuse them and blame me since I am their commander.

“They work under instruction so put all the blame on me. Parents and guardians, I am asking you to help me in ensuring that all our learners are calmed down.

“And, to parents and guardians, whose children have been promoted to glory, I say may you find comfort in God,” Matimba said. H Metro