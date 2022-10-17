BLAME ME : HEADMASTER

TYNWALD High School headmaster, Kennias Matimba, yesterday shouldered the blame for the road accident which claimed six of his pupils in Nyanga.
Addressing mourners at the school, during a funeral
service, Matimba said an inquest would be conducted.
Matimba said staff, who accompanied the students, were
under his instructions.
“This is a very sad moment in the history of the school,”
said Matimba.
“I travelled overnight after being informed about the
accident to ensure that I got first-hand information at the site.
“We had to hire ambulances and a helicopter to make sure
the injured got medical assistance.
“To say I am heartbroken is an understatement, I am
shattered.
“I did not want to comment on the causes of the accident,
although social media is awash with a lot of theories.
“A Commission of Enquiry will be set up to come up with
causes.”
He added: “What I can say for now is that our learners
shall get clinical and psychological counselling because we know they have been
devastated.
“For those blaming my staff members, I am appealing to you
to excuse them and blame me since I am their commander.
“They work under instruction so put all the blame on me. Parents
and guardians, I am asking you to help me in ensuring that all our learners are
calmed down.
“And, to parents and guardians, whose children have been
promoted to glory, I say may you find comfort in God,” Matimba said. H Metro
