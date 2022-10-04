BIGWIGS JITTERY AS CENTRAL COMMITTEE POLLS ON THIS WEEK

THE much-awaited Zanu PF Central Committee elections will be held on October 8, Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said.
In an interview at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare Cde
Bimha said a total of 734 members applied for consideration for the Central
Committee elections.
Out of that, only 93 were disqualified after failing to
meet the criteria.
“Most of those who did not meet the criteria were people
who have not served in the province for five years and also those who did not
qualify in terms of having 15 years in the party structures.
“There was also quite an insignificant number of those who
could not make it because they have got outstanding disciplinary cases, where
they still have to serve a few months, some failed security checks,” said Cde
Bimha. Herald
