BIGWIGS IN PANIC AHEAD OF CONGRESS

Panic and anxiety has gripped many Zanu PF bigwigs ahead of the party’s elective congress this week with most of them unsure where they will stand after the event.
Sources said the old guard, previously sidelined in
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet in 2018 to focus solely on party
business, is waiting to see if they will be thrown into a new Council of Elders
which is expected to be formed at the congress.
Mnangagwa has been on a drive to consolidate his hold on
power across all structures, and is expected to balance loyalty and competence
ahead of his 2023 re-election bid.
Under article 8 of the Zanu PF constitution, soon after the
election of the President and First Secretary and members of the central
committee, the president shall appoint from the newly elected central
committee, two vice-presidents and
second secretaries, the national chairperson, the heads of departments of the
politburo, the committee members of the politburo and the deputies to the heads
of departments.
While it remains to be seen how the new council of elders
will work, fears are that this would be a retirement home or a place for
officials deemed redundant.
Newly elected central committee members also wait eagerly
with the hope to be appointed into the politburo while current members of the
politburo will be hoping to retain their seats.
Major surprises are expected after some previously
sidelined or suspended party members sprang to victory in the recent central
committee elections.
Party bigwigs are reportedly burning the midnight oil to
retain their posts in the politburo ahead of the party’s elective congress as
Mnangagwa keeps his cards close to his chest.
The politburo is expected to be dissolved in line with its
constitution. The party leader will then appoint his new politburo, with
members drawn from the recently elected central committee members.
Some members who have lost their politburo positions are
former youth boss Tendai Chirau, former information minister Christopher
Mushohwe and Cain Mathema after they lost in the recently held central
committee elections.
“We are expecting some surprises in the new politburo, just
new faces.
“Mnangagwa is expected to appoint a new look politburo from
the newly elected central committee members,” a source said.
Finance minister Mthuli Ncube who has just entered into the
political ring after winning in the central committee elections is one of the
members expected to be appointed to the Politburo.
Mnangagwa top ally and Information Communication and
Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere is also tipped to earn a position in
the Politburo.
Former youth boss Lewis Mathuthu will also be eyeing a post
in the Politburo.
Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF secretary for legal
affairs Paul Mangwana and spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa were fruitless. Standard
