BEITBRIDGE COUNCILLORS WALKOUT

BEITBRIDGE councillors walked out of a full council meeting on Monday, accusing council executives of being political agents bent on undermining implementation of projects by the opposition-led local authority.
The councillors called for the expulsion of all
non-performing officials.
During the charged Beitbridge municipality’s 138th full
council meeting, councillors listed six major projects that had not been
implemented since they assumed office in 2018.
The councillors, led by former mayor Morgan Ncube, quashed
attempts by town clerk Loud Ramakgapola, who pleaded with them to stop making
the local authority dysfunctional by walking out.
“We have, since 2018 when we were elected, been making
resolutions like the Dulivhadzimo Bus Terminus construction. We have asked
where a grader we purchased is, and about a sewerage jetting machine, and non-functional
street lights, but nothing has been done. We cannot continue coming here to
make resolutions that are not implemented,” Ncube, who is councillor for ward
3, said.
His motion to abandon council business until all
resolutions are implemented was seconded by councillor Takavingei Mahachi.
“Even in my ward, we have no sewer (system), no water and
since I became councillor, nothing has been done. We have no point coming here
to waste council resources when nothing is being implemented,” Mahachi said.
His assertions were supported by councillor Granger Nyoni
and deputy mayor Agnes Tore.
The councillors view some council workers as agents of
government who want to see the opposition-run local authority fail. Newsday
