BAILED VISA CON ARTIST STRIKES AGAIN

A 60-year-old suspected con artist, who was released on bail last month on allegations of issuing fake visas, has appeared in court again facing a similar offence.

Adonis Juleka, 60, was remanded in custody by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The court heard that sometime in September, Juleka misrepresented facts to the complainant (who is unnamed in the State papers) that she was a travel agent, and could help process her mother’s visa.

Acting on the misleading information, the complainant gave her US$520 cash for processing of the visa.

The court heard that after receiving the money, Juleka cut off all communication leading the complainant report her to the police. H Metro