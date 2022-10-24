ARMED GANG RAIDS FIRM, FLEES WITH US$43K

Eight robbers armed with two pistols pounced on a brick-moulding firm in the Reinham area of Harare last week and got away with US$43 590, plus three cell phones, a power bank, passport and driver’s licence.

Police are hunting the gang, which struck last Wednesday. People with information that may lead to the arrest of suspects can contact their nearest police station.

The eight men, who remain unknown, were travelling in two grey Honda Fit vehicles.

They attacked three employees at the as yet unidentified brick-moulding company, before stealing the money.

The latest robbery case comes as police continue to score successes against gangs, with the police continuing to urge all people and companies not to keep cash in large quantities but use banks, so there is little or nothing to steal should robbers strike. Herald