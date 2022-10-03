ANOTHER ZIMBA KILLED BY MOB IN SA

Another Zimbabwean has died after succumbing to injuries sustained in an attack by a South African mob in Limpopo province recently.
This takes the number of Zimbabweans killed in the horrific
attack to four, after three others died after being burnt by a mob in the Elim
area on September 17. They had accused them of stealing solar panels and
accessories.
It is also reported that 113 other Zimbabweans were left
displaced following violent attacks on migrants by locals in that area.
Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to Johannesburg Mrs Melody
Chaurura said they had since dispatched a team on the ground.
She said repatriation processes for the deceased were
underway.
“We have dispatched a team to Elim following reports of the
burning to death of three Zimbabwean nationals in Tshavani village, in Elim,
Limpopo province,” she said.
“The incident took place on 17 September 2022. They have
established that indeed three Zimbabwean nationals were burnt to death on 17
September 2022 following accusations of theft of solar panels and electric
cables.
“Two of the deceased Zimbabweans were positively identified
by their biological relatives as Johan Munago and Amon Munago from Chivi area
in Zimbabwe. One of the three bodies is yet to be positively identified.”
Mrs Chaurura identified the fourth victim as Tops Mutanho
also from Chivi, who succumbed to injuries sustained after the mob attack.
He was assaulted after being allegedly found in possession
of stolen copper cables.
Mrs Chaurura said dockets relating to the cases were opened
at Waterval Police Station.
But no reports on the arrest of suspects have been
received.
Added Mrs Chaurura: “The Mission further established
details of 113 Zimbabweans who had been affected by the community violence.
“However, this number was not exhaustive because there were
reports of several other people who had been displaced, but kept themselves in
hiding for fear of further violence and detection by law enforcement agents.”
Mrs Chaurura said the consulate team succeeded in engaging
local authorities and relevant stakeholders with a view to ensure that peace
was restored in the community.
She said there were also consultations on the provision of
temporary shelter for the displaced families.
In addition, the repatriation documents were issued to
those whose resolution was to return to Zimbabwe.
“For this category, the Mission extended an offer for
government funded repatriation and family reunification assistance,” said Mrs
Chaurura.
“The Consulate stands ready to continue working closely
with local authorities to ensure the protection of Zimbabwe nationals in
various communities.”
Mrs Chaurura said consultations were still underway using
the established platforms of dialogue, with a view to develop strategies that
will see an end to such heinous acts.
“The ultimate objective is to ensure peaceful co-existence
among communities,” she said.
Mrs Chaurura encouraged Zimbabweans in South Africa to
establish contact with the Embassy and the two Consulates in times of distress
in order to enable them to knowledgeably engage the host government authorities
for necessary support.
Zimbabweans in South Africa were also called upon to uphold
the good image of the country by desisting from engaging criminal activities.
“We call upon our
compatriots to commit themselves to hard work, bearing in mind that we are the
custodians of brand Zimbabwe in our individual capacities,” said Mrs Chaurura.
“It is, therefore, imperative for us all to espouse the
highest standards of integrity in our daily routines.” Herald
