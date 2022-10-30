30 FILMED AT A SANGOMA IN THE BUSH

MORE than 30 men and women were captured in a video at a sangoma’s shrine in the bush.
In the video, an unidentified man is heard shaming one of
his two relatives, named Jerry and Bimbo.
According to the video, Jerry and Bimbo had been accusing
the video recorder of accumulating his wealth, through witchcraft.
“Can you identify Jerry and Bimbo sitting close to the
traditional healer?
“He had been accusing us of witchcraft when he is the one
spending the better part of his time in a bush consulting sangomas.
“We have managed to expose them,” a background voice is
heard saying.
The unidentified traditional healer is spotted in the video
confronting the recorder in his car.
He also questioned the purpose of his recording and who had
given him permission.
It ends when the recorder and the traditional healer agreed
to talk over the issue. H Metro
