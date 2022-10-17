17 CHARGED OVER MBARE VIOLENCE



SEVENTEEN people yesterday appeared in court charged with public violence that rocked Mupedzanhamo market since Friday.

The accused, who were represented by Brighton Sadowera appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Mangosi remanded them in custody to today for bail application.

On October 10, the accused persons, who were in two groups, allegedly went on a rampage in a fight for the control of Mupedzanhamo vending stalls.

It is alleged that they threw stones at each other, blocked traffic and stoned moving vehicles, injuring innocent people.

It is alleged that the accused persons were arrested at the crime scene.

In an unrelated matter, the City of Harare has resolved to reopen Mupedzanhamo market, that is going to accommodate 1 800 vendors, next week and Chishawasha grounds before year end.

In an interview with NewsDay, City of Harare Small to Medium Enterprises chairperson councillor Denford Ngadziore said: “We are working with all stakeholders involved and we are in our final preparatory stage to reopen Mupedzanhamo market by next week.

“The other thing is that there is this issue of politicisation of Mbare. There is too much tension in Mbare, so that tension needs stakeholders’ engagement. People who are fighting in Mbare are all Zimbabweans, we understand they come from different political parties, so what we are trying to do is to bring them together.”

In a statement yesterday, the City of Harare also said it would accommodate 3 500 traders at Chishawasha grounds before year end.

“Before year end, we hope to open Chishawasha grounds market which was fenced off with metal mesh years ago to accommodate about 3 500 traders,” the statement read. Newsday