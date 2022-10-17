17 CHARGED OVER MBARE VIOLENCE

SEVENTEEN people yesterday appeared in court charged with public violence that rocked Mupedzanhamo market since Friday.
The accused, who were represented by Brighton Sadowera
appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.
Mangosi remanded them in custody to today for bail
application.
On October 10, the accused persons, who were in two groups,
allegedly went on a rampage in a fight for the control of Mupedzanhamo vending
stalls.
It is alleged that they threw stones at each other, blocked
traffic and stoned moving vehicles, injuring innocent people.
It is alleged that the accused persons were arrested at the
crime scene.
In an unrelated matter, the City of Harare has resolved to
reopen Mupedzanhamo market, that is going to accommodate 1 800 vendors, next
week and Chishawasha grounds before year end.
In an interview with NewsDay, City of Harare Small to
Medium Enterprises chairperson councillor Denford Ngadziore said: “We are
working with all stakeholders involved and we are in our final preparatory
stage to reopen Mupedzanhamo market by next week.
“The other thing is that there is this issue of politicisation
of Mbare. There is too much tension in Mbare, so that tension needs
stakeholders’ engagement. People who are fighting in Mbare are all Zimbabweans,
we understand they come from different political parties, so what we are trying
to do is to bring them together.”
In a statement yesterday, the City of Harare also said it
would accommodate 3 500 traders at Chishawasha grounds before year end.
“Before year end, we hope to open Chishawasha grounds
market which was fenced off with metal mesh years ago to accommodate about 3
500 traders,” the statement read. Newsday
