109 EXAM CHEATS ARRESTED

POLICE have arrested over 100 pupils implicated in sharing the leaked Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One, which was sat for a fortnight ago, with authorities now considering amending the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) Act to introduce stiffer penalties for exam cheats.
Investigators have also accounted for an undisclosed number
of school and exam officials allegedly involved in leaking the paper. National
police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said authorities were
seized with investigating 28 reported cases of exam malpractices linked to the
Mathematics paper.
“Police have arrested 109 pupils for allegedly leaking the
Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One.
“The number of cases linked to that paper has risen from 11
to 28 nationwide. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that arrests are
effected on anyone who is illegally circulating examination papers on social
media and physically to the public.”
Zimsec spokesperson, Ms Nicholette Dlamini said the Zimsec
Act was being amended to provide for harsh penalties for exam malpractices.
“The Zimsec Act will be amended so that we have harsh
penalties for illegal pre-access to exam papers aside from just cancelling the
exams.
“This includes having additional punitive measures which
include having the particular pupil’s examination result annulled.”
Zimsec, she said, was reinforcing its security protocols.
“Those who are involved in malpractice have all their
results cancelled and the amended Zimsec Act will have harsh sentences for
culprits aside from the cancelling of exams. Some candidates did have
pre-access to Mathematics Paper One and investigations are still ongoing, once
they have been concluded we will announce the course of action to be taken.”
Presently, the Zimsec Act provides for a level seven fine
or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, for malpractices such as
revealing the contents of
examination material to unauthorised persons, unlawful
access to exam materials and impersonating an exam candidate. Sunday News
