109 EXAM CHEATS ARRESTED

POLICE have arrested over 100 pupils implicated in sharing the leaked Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One, which was sat for a fortnight ago, with authorities now considering amending the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) Act to introduce stiffer penalties for exam cheats.

Investigators have also accounted for an undisclosed number of school and exam officials allegedly involved in leaking the paper. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said authorities were seized with investigating 28 reported cases of exam malpractices linked to the Mathematics paper.

“Police have arrested 109 pupils for allegedly leaking the Ordinary Level Mathematics Paper One.

“The number of cases linked to that paper has risen from 11 to 28 nationwide. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure that arrests are effected on anyone who is illegally circulating examination papers on social media and physically to the public.”

Zimsec spokesperson, Ms Nicholette Dlamini said the Zimsec Act was being amended to provide for harsh penalties for exam malpractices.

“The Zimsec Act will be amended so that we have harsh penalties for illegal pre-access to exam papers aside from just cancelling the exams.

“This includes having additional punitive measures which include having the particular pupil’s examination result annulled.”

Zimsec, she said, was reinforcing its security protocols.

“Those who are involved in malpractice have all their results cancelled and the amended Zimsec Act will have harsh sentences for culprits aside from the cancelling of exams. Some candidates did have pre-access to Mathematics Paper One and investigations are still ongoing, once they have been concluded we will announce the course of action to be taken.”

Presently, the Zimsec Act provides for a level seven fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, for malpractices such as revealing the contents of

examination material to unauthorised persons, unlawful access to exam materials and impersonating an exam candidate. Sunday News