ZIMBA MASTERMINDS R1.7 MILLION DIESEL THEFT IN SA

The Hawks have arrested three truck drivers and recovered stolen diesel worth over R1.7 million at a plot in Spaarwater, Heidelberg, south east of Johannesburg.
Three truck drivers, Sizwe Bhengu, 37, Brain Kanenhe, 36,
and Rogers Muntu Mathabela 44, were nabbed on Saturday after one fuel tanker
arrived empty at the Transnet diesel depot in Nigel. Two other tankers arrived
with diesel volumes not matching those in the delivery papers.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said the
investigators followed up on a theft of diesel after a report from the Transnet
depot in Jameson Park, Nigel.
“The investigators proceeded to a plot in Spaarwater,
Heidelberg, on Wednesday, 31 August 2022, where the stolen fuel from the three
tankers was recovered.
“A silver Ford Ranger that reportedly escorted the tankers
to the plot was seized. It will now form part of the preservation application
as it was involved in the commission of crime as well as about a stash of cash
that was fund concealed in the house,” he said.
The plot was reportedly run by a Zimbabwean national who
wasn’t found in the premises.
“The investigation continues and more arrests are pending,”
he said.
The suspects were arrested on Saturday and appeared in the
Nigel Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the theft of the fuel
valued at just over R1.7 million.
“It is reported that on Friday, 26 August 2022, late
afternoon, three fuel tankers left Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, destined for
Jameson Park around Nigel in Gauteng to deliver about 76 302 litres of fuel,”
Ramovha said.
“The first fuel tanker arrived at the destination on
Saturday morning. When the hose was connected to the sump tank, there was no
diesel coming out. The tanker was physically inspected and it was empty.
“The other two trucks were also inspected on arrival and
there were discrepancies in the litres contained in the trucks as compared to
the paperwork,” he said.
The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team was
called to the scene resulting in the arrest of the three.
