skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 3 September 2022
ZANU PF, CCC LOCK HORNS AGAIN
Saturday, September 03, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
UK-BASED ZIMBA : 14 WOMEN STEP FORWARD
A UK-based Zimbabwean man is at the centre of a storm for allegedly dating both single and married women and swindling them of their money. ...
WOMAN FLEES HOME AFTER DNA TEST RESULTS
A MBARE woman deserted her family home after DNA results showed that one of her two children was not her husband’s. Rudo Chuma is reported...
ZIMBA HOUNDED TO HIS DEATH BY LOAN SHARKS
KUDZAI NYAKUTSIKWA, popularly known as Vlad Duk in his Johannesburg circles, has been accused of having led a ‘FAKE LIFE,’ which ended with ...
STATE IMPOUNDS GRACE TRUCKS
THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been given the greenlight to forfeit to the State three trucks belonging to former first lady M...
DEALER'S TRIAL IN FALSE START
KUDZAI NYAKUTSIKWA, popularly known as Vlad Duk in his Johannesburg circles, has been accused of having led a ‘FAKE LIFE,’ which ended with ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment