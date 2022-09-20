YOU ARE OFFSIDE : BABA HARARE ATTACKS SHADAYA

JITI musician Baba Harare has castigated Shadaya’s extreme views on women.

After a heated debate on social media, caused by Shadaya’s statement urging women to take virginity seriously, saying it plays a vital role in their future relationships and marriages, Baba Harare argued that the responsibility was also on men to protect the purity of the girl child.

Shadaya is notorious for his extreme patriarchal views and expressions, which have incensed most women.

In an interview with H-Metro, Baba Harare said Shadaya’s views only serve to further fuel division between the sexes.

“Shadaya’s views are polarising. There are some who will support his controversial views and there are some that will loathe him.

“Normally, I applaud him for starting conversations, but some of his views on women are problematic and can actually start a hate campaign,” he said.

The Stumbo singer believes women deserve to be respected and treated fairly as they play an important role in society.

“A society’s evolution is measured by the way it treats and values its women.

“Women are the backbone of our society. They represent life, order and unconditional love,” he told H-Metro.

The jiti exponent said women constituted a great part of his followers and he will fight in their corner whenever they are attacked.

“My majority fan base are women. “I have a social responsibility to stand in solidarity with the demographic that supports me with their pockets.

“I was born of a woman and raised among women. It will be irresponsible for me to keep quiet on women’s issues,” said Baba Harare. H Metro