WOMAN FLEES HOME AFTER DNA TEST RESULTS

A MBARE woman deserted her family home after DNA results showed that one of her two children was not her husband’s.

Rudo Chuma is reported to have taken all the property, and deserted her husband, Masimba Madzima, and children, after release of the DNA results.

Rudo panicked that the DNA results of one of her children showed Masimba was not the father. She unceremoniously left the family home.

Masimba’s sister, Matiwonesa Madzima, told H-Metro that the “Holy Spirit” could have been involved in the birth of the child.

“Rudo decided to leave the family house following the DNA results, but her husband and I were not moved by the results,” said Matiwonesa.

“I was divorced for failing to conceive and we are happy with Masimba’s two children.

“I want to believe the Holy Spirit was involved for Masimba to be blessed with children.

“Rudo took almost everything from the house and left although she was never confronted about the DNA results.

“We had heard many stories about her from her workplace, but no one ever questioned her,” said Matiwonesa.

Masimba said he will give his side of the story at a later stage.

“I am aware that a lot has been said about me, and my wife, in connection with the DNA results,” said Masimba.

“I will comment after I finish my investigations nekuti pane zvirikuitika,” he said.

Rudo pleaded ignorance.

“I am not aware of what you are talking about. I have no comment,” said Rudo. H Metro