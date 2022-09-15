WE FELL IN LOVE : PROPHET RAPES, IMPREGNATES MINOR

A MABVUKU self-styled prophet allegedly raped and impregnated a minor with epilepsy during prayer sessions.

Joseph Muchenje, popularly known as Madzibaba Gracia, is said to have taken advantage of the 16-year-old girl’s condition, after she went to him for special prayer and cleansing.

The girl is said to be six months’ pregnant.

Allegations are that Madzibaba Gracia took the girl to Chishawasha Hills on the pretext of praying for her condition.

During the prayer session, Madzibaba Gracia allegedly raped the girl and instructed her to go home.

The matter has been reported to the police by the girl’s parents.

The parents claim the police dismissed them because they could not provide a birth certificate for their child to prove that she is a minor.

“He took her to his place to cure her.

“Our daughter would come home frequently, but after four months, she stopped coming home and people told us that she was pregnant.

“Our daughter was living in fear of the prophet because he threatened to make her condition worse if she refused to give in to his demands for sex,” the father said.

The girl’s mother said they decided to go and take their daughter two weeks ago.

That is when she revealed that she was raped and was six months’ pregnant.

“This incident happened while our daughter was sick and he took advantage of her.

“We reported the matter, but because we don’t have a birth certificate, nothing happened,” she said.

Contacted for comment, Madzibaba Gracia dismissed the rape allegations, but admitted to dating the minor.

“I was dating this girl for the past five or six months.

“I did not rape her or force her into doing anything she did not want. I did not know that she was a minor.

Yes, she was sick and staying at my house, but we fell in love.

“I am the father of the baby she is carrying and l take full responsibility,” he said. H Metro