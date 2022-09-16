WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MAHERE

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) interim spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was yesterday issued with a warrant of arrest by Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere.
This is despite the fact that the courts had released her
passport to allow her to meet former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
in New York, in the United States.
Mahere, through her lawyer Chris Mhike, had filed an
application for the release of her passport saying she would be attending the
Presidential Centre for Wen Development strategic review session scheduled for
September 14 and 15 in New York City.
Mahere is a pioneer fellow of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
initiative.
She said the initiative is designed for the development of
young women and the advancement of democracy, adding that her participation
would benefit Zimbabwe’s standing as a constitutional democracy.
However, Manuwere said Mahere knew very well that she was
supposed to be in court yesterday.
“The remand of the accused who is absent must be consensual
with the State and now the State is opposing it. The accused should be called
three times and a warrant of arrest be issued,” Manuwere said.
Mahere is expected to appear in court on September 30,
where her ruling is expected to be delivered on the charge of communicating
falsehoods. Newsday
