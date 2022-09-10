WAR VETS ELECT NEW LEADERS

ZANU PF’s War Veterans League yesterday elected Cde Headman Moyo as Deputy Secretary for the wing’s first national executive at its inaugural elective conference yesterday.

Previously, the war veterans were an affiliate of the party, but are now a fully fledged wing of ZANU PF following the conference.

In his remarks after the election, Cde Moyo said war veterans have endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s sole Presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections and would hit the ground running to mobilise for the ruling party.

“This inaugural conference was a resounding success. The coordination, unity, comradeship and spirit exhibited during the course of the conference was unparalleled. We thank the war veterans for endorsing His Excellency as the sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections,” he said.

Cde Richard Chirongwe (Secretary for Administration), Cde Tsitsi Nyirenda (Secretary for Finance), Cde Ntombiyake Ndlovu (Secretary for Commissariat) and Cde Niya Mtombeni (Secretary for External Relations) are among notable candidates who were elected into the War Veterans League’s first national executive.

Harare’s Cde Timothy Njekete is now Secretary for Information and Publicity, while Cde Japhet Phuti was elected Secretary for Security. Cde Winnie Sihlahla is Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.

Cde Jairo Mapungwana was elected Secretary for Legal and Women’s Rights and Cde Lazarus Takawira is the Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment.

Announcing the results of the War Veterans League, ZANU PF Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said: “The Department is pleased to report that out of the 40 candidates from the 10 provinces, 17 are female, representing a 42,5 percent female factor. Three female members made it into the top 10 of the National Executive Council, representing a 30 percent female factor,” he said.

Other elected members are Secretary for Production and Labour Cde Adwell Bonde, while Cde Ellen Chinamatira is Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and the Elderly.

Cde Bruce Mateta was elected Secretary for Economic Affairs, with Cde Edith Kagoro taking up the post of Secretary for Education.

The Secretary for Gender and Culture is Cde Virginia Mupasu, while Cde Sehlule Jele is the Secretary for Welfare of the Disabled and Disadvantaged Persons. Cde Majaha Ncube is Secretary for Land Reform and Resettlement.

The remaining members of the executive are Cde Langton Nyemba (Secretary for Science and Technology), Cde Everisto Pfumvuti (Secretary for Business Development and Liaison), Cde Zenzo Ncube (Secretary for Environment and Tourism) and Cde Happiness Sibanda (Committee Member).

The Secretary for War Veterans’ Affairs is appointed by the party’s First Secretary, President Mnangagwa. Sunday Mail