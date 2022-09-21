WADYAJENA HEARING DATE SET



ZANU PF legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s challenge against placement on remand where he faces fraud and money-laundering charges involving US$5,8 million has been set for October 5 for a hearing.

Wadyajena is jointly charged with his company, Mayor Logistics and accomplices, Cottco managing director Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Chiedza Danha, Fortunate Molai and Pierpont Moncroix Mauritiusa company in which Danha is a director.

Wadyajena’s lawyer, Oliver Marwa filed an application challenging his client’s placement on remand, saying he did not commit any offence.

The State, represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti, is yet to respond to the application.

Wadyajena allegedly bought 25 Freightliner haulage truck horses, which have since been impounded.

His two luxury cars, a Lamborghini Urus and a BMW X6, were also impounded as part of investigations into the fraud. Newsday