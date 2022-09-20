UZ STUDENT CHARGED WITH PUBLIC VIOLENCE

A 20-YEAR-OLD University of Zimbabwe student yesterday appeared in court charged with inciting public violence.

Tsitsi Mutamba was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi. She will be back in court today for bail ruling.

It is State’s case that Mutamba posted a message in a WhatsApp group telling other students to procure 10 litres of petrol they would use to burn the university library.

It is alleged that she made these remarks following a fees’ hike at the tertiary institution.

She allegedly tagged her co-accused Anesu Mudere, who is at large, writing:

“Kana library ngatitengei 10 litres petrol, haa inobva yanyatsobvira yese.”

The State opposed bail arguing that they have a strong case against Mutamba, as they had seized her phone, which has the evidence.

They also argued that since her co-accused was still at large, they may connive and incite more violence on the campus.

Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro