UZ FEES MUST FALL



THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has increased its fees by a staggering 1 000%, provoking an outcry among students.

Students will now have to pay nearly US$1 000 or equivalent in local currency per semester.

According to the new fee structure, students are required to pay up to $500 000 from around $50 000 depending on their faculty, which is equivalent to US$900 at the interbank rate. Newsday