THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has increased its fees by a staggering 1 000%, provoking an outcry among students.
Students will now have to pay nearly US$1 000 or equivalent
in local currency per semester.
According to the new fee structure, students are required
to pay up to $500 000 from around $50 000 depending on their faculty, which is
equivalent to US$900 at the interbank rate. Newsday
Currently at UZ, fees must fall is the theme pic.twitter.com/9Bpkp9ALVM— Donatello (@Dontello_7) September 12, 2022
