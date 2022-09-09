US$2,8M FRAUD : MORE TOBACCO EXECUTIVES ARRESTED

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested more Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board officials on abuse of office charges involving US$2,8 million.
First to be arrested on Tuesday was TIMB chief executive
officer Meanwell Gudu.
His arrest was then followed by that of former TIMB chief
executive officer and board member Andrew Matibiri yesterday.
Matibiri is the present Zimbabwe Agricultural Society chief
executive officer.
Also arrested yesterday was TIMB former head of special
projects Stuart Shanyika.
In a short statement last night, ZACC said: “ZACC has
further arrested the former CEO Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board Andrew
Everest Matibiri and Stuart Shanyika former head of special projects TIMB who
are jointly charged with Meanwell Gudu on allegations of contravening section
174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (abuse of duty) involving
US$2,8 million.
“The accused persons will appear in court tomorrow
(today).” Herald
