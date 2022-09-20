TWO DIE AS SHAFT COLLAPSES

Two people died and three were injured after a mine shaft collapsed at Lilian mine in Inyathi Matabeleland North on Sunday afternoon.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

“The incident occurred on the 18th on September, it occurred around 3 O’clock, a rock fell from a height of about 130 meters, so as it rolled down it trapped about six people, two of them died on the spot and out of the remaining that were still alive then, only three were injured,” said Inspector Banda.

He said the bodies were transferred to a mortuary in Bulawayo for post-mortem.

The mine manager, Lazarus Dowi said the employees had only been working in the mine for three days.

“The employees had only been here for three days, two of them died on the spot while the other two were discharged from hospital, while only one is still receiving treatment at Mpilo Hospital.”

He said this was the first time such an incident happened at the mine.

