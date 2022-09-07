TROLLS TAUNT ME : THEY SAY I'M GAY

GOSPEL sensation, Sabastian Magacha, claims he is a victim of cyberbullying.
The singer says his dress code and energetic performances
have earned him names.
He claims some of the social media bullies were now calling
him gay, owing to his dress code.
He also revealed he has been labelled a drug addict because
of the energy he exudes on stage.
Below an extract from the damning message he posted on his
Facebook page:
“Handina kumboziva hangu kuti mapfekero angu akashata
uyezve kuti ndatovangochani nekudakwe hembe dzangu.
“Handina kumboziva kuti energy yandinayo nekufara
kwandinoyita zvirikureva kuti ndakuyita zvema drugs, mbanje,etc.
“All I ever wanted was and is to preach the gospel of Jesus
Christ.
“I know that I cannot be able to please everyone on this
earth and I cannot expect to be loved by everyone.
“Even Jesus Christ had enemies, many were against him.
“As for me my mission is to please God,” he said.
Saba, as the award-winning star is fondly known, said he
was disappointed with some Christians, who are demonising others.
“It looks like most of us Christians believe in gaining
fame at the expense of demeaning other people.
“We are holding grudges, among ourselves as believers,
because of our different denominations and beliefs.
“So, Mwari watirikunamata wacho ndeupi?
“That’s my worry.”
The Bhosvo hit-maker said he now embraces the so-called
secular musicians, who have genuine love.
“Have you ever noticed the way secular musicians or
drunkards embraced each other?
“Those (secular) musicians understand the importance of
love and unity and that’s why there is progress in their genre in the music
industry.
“But, look at us gospel musicians, there is a gap, actually
they are not united.
“A lot of people asked me this question, why do I like to
collaborate with secular musicians?
“Here is the answer – they are not complicated, they are
not restricted and their decisions are not decided by pastors, prophets and
spiritual fathers.
“They are just easy to work with and I will keep doing
that.”
Saba has blamed social media for being toxic.
“Social media of today is full of people who are very
toxic.
“This is the very reason why a lot of people are suffering
from depression.
“Some are even going through mental health issues and
others are committing suicides.
“Already people are stressed with different personal
issues,” he said.
Despite the cyber attacks Saba said he would not throw in
the towel.
“I just want to inform the public that I will not stop
preaching the word of God.
“I hope my new album, I Am Favoured, will continue to
minister to your lives,” he said. H Metro
