TRACY MUTINHIRI IN BITTER WRANGLE WITH WHITE FARMER

FORMER Marondera East legislator Tracy Mutinhiri is embroiled in a bitter land dispute with a white commercial farmer Rijk Yates over the ownership of a farm in the district.
Yates was contracted by the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe
(CBZ) to service Mutinhiri’s non-performing loan under a Land Utilisation and
Debt Repayment Agreement wherein he was asked to grow tobacco on her farm, Marondera
Farm, Subdivision 2 of Watondale and pay the bank 7% of gross profit towards
servicing the debt.
The agreement was signed during the 2017-18 tobacco farming
season.
Mutinhiri said the debt repayment was completed in August
2020 two years after the contract was signed and after completion of the debt
repayment, CBZ advised Mutinhiri to make unbound decisions on her farm.
“After receiving that letter I have seen hell on earth
because Yates has been bullying and harassing me with a racist attack on my
person. Yates is trying to repossess my
farm through hook and crook,” Mutinhiri said.
“He even approached me asking for my offer letter but I
will never surrender my offer letter to him.
“He has used all tricks in the Selous Scouts book to haunt
and inflict pain on me, he has even threatened my life.”
Mutinhiri alleges that Yates is denying her access to farm,
resulting in her failing to plant in the 2021-22 tobacco farming season.
“Yates is adamant that he will use the bank drafted
contract despite the bank having directed that the contract had ended after the
full payment was done in August 2020.
“I have vainly tried to negotiate for a new contract which
will let him finish the 10 years he wants,” Mutinhiri said.
According to the letter dated September 16, 2020, seen by
NewsDay, the bank gave Mutinhiri express authority to choose who to work with
after the completion of her debt payment.
That translated to the termination of the contract between
Mutinhiri and Yates.
Yates’ lawyer Precious Chakasikwa of Kantor and Immerman
refused to comment on the matter.
“I have no instructions or authority, to speak to the media
regarding my client's relationship with Mutinhiri. Kindly please contact my
client directly,” Chakasikwa said.
Yates said he was not at liberty to comment since the
matter was before the courts. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment