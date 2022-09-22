TOP LAWYER IN TROUBLE

Harare top lawyer, Mr Norman Mugiya, has been suspended
from his law firm following allegations of malpractice, including criminal
conduct.
His partners at Mugiya and Muvhami Law Chambers have since
written to the Law Society of Zimbabwe advising it of the suspension and
requested for the withdrawal of his 2022 practicing certificate.
Messrs Tafadzwa Muvhami and Arshiel Mugiya, in a letter addressed to LSZ said their decision was to pave way for investigations into the allegations to be carried out. Mugiya, is in trouble after he allegedly helped a client to forge a will of the late Jonah Shereni.
The complainant is the late Shereni’s son, Lawrence (18).
It is alleged Shereni was once married to Durai Marble
Dick, the mother of the complainant and his three siblings, Amanda, Tavonga and
Rutendo.
They later divorced. Shereni died in a car accident in October last year.
After his death, Mugiya’s alleged accomplice Yolanda
Mututuma hatched a plan to defraud other estate beneficiaries and approached
Mugiya, and they forged a will in respect of properties with a potential value
of US$100 000.
On May 3, 2022, Mututuma went to the Master of the High
Court, Harare and registered the estate of Shereni under DR 1414/22.
On May 11, 2022, Mututuma went back to the Master of the
High Court and filed the forged will with intent to defraud other beneficiaries
of the estate.
Mututuma has already appeared in court on a fraud charge.
