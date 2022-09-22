TOP LAWYER IN TROUBLE

Harare top lawyer, Mr Norman Mugiya, has been suspended from his law firm following allegations of malpractice, including criminal conduct.

His partners at Mugiya and Muvhami Law Chambers have since written to the Law Society of Zimbabwe advising it of the suspension and requested for the withdrawal of his 2022 practicing certificate.

Messrs Tafadzwa Muvhami and Arshiel Mugiya, in a letter addressed to LSZ said their decision was to pave way for investigations into the allegations to be carried out. Mugiya, is in trouble after he allegedly helped a client to forge a will of the late Jonah Shereni.