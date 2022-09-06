THREE ZIMBAS NABBED IN BOTSWANA

THREE Zimbabweans and one Motswana were last week arrested during a stop-and-search operation by the Botswana police after they were found in possession of various tools believed to be meant for committing crimes in that country’s Masunga area.

Reports state that police arrested Clement Passmore Gondo (38), Brian Dube (46), Moses Mwanza (44) and a Motswana, Mompati John (28) of Shashe Mooke who all appeared at the Masunga Magistrate Court on Thursday.

The police met the suspects during a night operation meant to curb rising cases of break-ins.

Masunga police boss Obakeng Manewe told the Botswana media that a search of the suspects' Honda Fit vehicle uncovered a 15cm screw driver, a heavy duty spanner, gloves, catapult, cutter, cooper hat and a crow bar.

The police said the suspects indicated that they were from Sebina where they wanted to rob, but were distracted by people.

"They said they were now on the way to Sechele and Mambo villages to try their luck there,” Manewe told the media.

He said there had been a spate of house break-ins in the area recently.

The four face charges of being armed with intent to commit serious offences.

The three Zimbabweans were further charged with being in Botswana illegally and were locked up while their Motswana accomplice was granted 1 000 pula bail. Newsday