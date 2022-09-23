THREE ZIMBAS BURNT TO DEATH IN SA

Three Zimbabwean men were on Saturday burnt to death by a mob in Mashamba area under the Makhado policing area in South Africa’s Limpopo Province.
It is reported that the men who had bought a stolen panel
were accused of orchestrating the theft of the solar panels and related
accessories in Chavani village.
Makhado police spokesperson Sergeant Tshifhiwa Irene
Radzilani said the police were now investigating three cases of murder.
She said they were yet to make any arrests and appealed to
anyone with information to contact the nearest police station.
“We are investigating three cases of murder, where three
African males, reported to be Zimbabweans were burnt beyond recognition by a
mob, which claimed to have caught them red handed stealing cables and solar
panels at Mashamba area,” said Sgt Radzilani.
“The community went with them around the Chavani village so
that they can allegedly point out one of their accomplices. But however, they
could not find him and the trio was burnt by members of the community.
“As the police we would also want to dismiss the allegations
that Zimbabweans around that area have been chased to the bushes. We don’t have
such a report”.
She also warned members of the community against taking the
law into their own hands.
The incident comes a few months following the burning of
another Zimbabwean man by a mob who accused him of being an illegal migrant.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment