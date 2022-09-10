THIEVING HOOKER STABS CLIENT



Magistrate Patience Madondo has remanded in custody a 22-year-old Mashava sex-worker after she allegedly stole US$ 130 from her client and stabbed him twice on the chest when he confronted her in the morning.

Esther Musapaimbwa (22) will appear before Magistrate Madondo on Friday for judgment.

Musapaimbwa allegedly stabbed Polite Mawela (49) on the early morning of January 30, 2022 once on the left side of the chest and on the left shoulder using a kitchen knife. Mawela escaped and received medical attention at Bere Clinic where he was then referred to Masvingo General Hospital.

Prosecutor Nixon Chamisa told the court that Mawela and Musapaimbwa hooked up at Upper Deck Bar, Mashava and went to Musaipambwa’s house for the night.

Mawela discovered that his US$ 130 was missing in the morning and he confronted Musapaimbwa but the conservation degenerated into a scuffle. Musapaimbwa then took a kitchen knife and stabbed Mawela twice.

Mawela managed to escape and got a lift to Bere Clinic where he was attended to. Masvingo Mirror