THIEF PLUNGES KNIFE INTO VICTIM



A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been accused of stealing a 50kg bag of maize before stabbing the owner in the chest with a knife.

Johnson Tafira appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, charged with unlawfully entry in aggravated circumstances.

He will be back in court on September 19, for a bail hearing.

It is the State’s case that on June 9, in New Bluffhill, Tafira trespassed into the complainant’s yard and went to the garage.

He forced open the garage door and stole a 50kg bag of maize.

Further allegations are that Tafira then stabbed the complainant, on the right side of the chest with a knife, after being caught in the act.

However, the complainant teamed up with members of the community to effect a citizen’s arrest and hand him over to the police. H Metro