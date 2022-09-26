SUNGURA GIG FLOPS AT HICC

MONUMENTAL flop!
This aptly sums up the just-ended star-studded sungura gig
held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday.
Dubbed “Sungura Blast”, the gig turned out to be a big
farce after it attracted a paltry crowd.
With a perfect line-up led by superstar Alick Macheso, the
poor turnout exposed the promoters’ short-comings.
Despite the good stage set-up, perfect sound and superb
lighting, the poor attendance was the talking point stole as the auditorium was
almost empty.
To say the event was a flop would be an understatement.
It was also evident the event organisers didn’t market
their event to perfection.
At least, they should have engaged a seasoned promoter to
help them in marketing the event.
And, whoever slept on duty at Gateway Stream Music,
deserves a stick for failing what could have easily passed as a simple test.
Parading all the stars under one roof, it’s hard to believe
how the script horribly went wrong.
With Macheso, Mark Ngwazi, Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria, Baba
Harare, Suluman Chimbetu, Audinance Kuimba and Shantel Sithole completing the
line-up, a serious promoter should have made a killing.
The planning boobs have also come as a rude awakening to
Gateway Stream Music, who made an impact during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Star FM presenter Skywalker proved popular with fans who enjoyed his jokes.
It was also sad to note that some fans returned home in
protest over the gate charges.
They ended up charging more than US$20 for the ordinary
ticket and US$50 for VIP.
Initially, they had indicated that the cheapest ticket was
pegged at U$10 but that was not to be.
Research has shown that sungura fans are very particular
with gate charges.
In most cases, the highest figure fans can sacrifice is
US$10.
The majority of sungura artists charge US$5 and below
during live shows.
Despite the poor attendance, artists on the line-up
delivered to their best.
Kuimba, who appeared first on stage, had a good day in
office.
He made his life easier after playing mainly sing-along
tracks.
Strumming his acoustic guitar, with absolute finesse, it
was evident he had come well prepared.
He thrilled a handful of fans as the opening act.
Kuimba’s playlist comprised Ziva weKuchemera, Madhlamini,
Huya Utore and Muchetura weMoyo.
He then played
Ngoromera and Kusakura Ndzunza,
cover versions penned by the late Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi. H Metro
