SON KILLS FATHER

A 47-year-old Gutu man was allegedly fatally struck six times with an axe on the head by his son for cautioning him to stop cutting down trees near their homestead.

Acting police spokesperson for Masvingo Province, Assistant Inspector Lorine Ndlovu confirmed the incident saying Alois Mafukidze (26) of Mazonde Village in Gutu killed his father Tsikira after he queried why he was cutting trees close to the homestead and instructed him to stop.

“On 2 September around 5pm Tsikira Mafukidze who had gone out to drink traditional brew in the village came back home and found his son Alois cutting down trees about 800 metres from their homestead. Tsikira instructed Alois to stop cutting down trees and it somehow infuriated him and an argument ensued. Out of rage Alois charged towards his father and struck him six times on the head with the axe he was felling the trees with. Tsikira fell down and died on spot. This happened in the presence of Raviro Mafukidze (79), the mother to Tsikira who was watching helplessly from afar,” she said.

The matter was reported to the police on 3 September, leading to the arrest of Alois who was detained at Gutu Police Station. The deceased had six deep cuts on the head and the body was taken to Gutu Hospital mortuary. Sunday News