SIKHALA'S WIFE CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING



ZENGEZA West legislator Job Sikhala’s wife appeared in court yesterday to answer to reckless driving charges.

Ellen Sikhala was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure.

She was released unconditionally as she was not coming from police custody.

The court heard that on Tuesday morning, Ellen was driving a Nissan Navara, along Seke Road.

She then proceeded against the flow of traffic, leading to her arrest by traffic officers, who were on duty in the ongoing blitz against errant drivers.

Polite Chikiwa appeared for the State. H Metro