SHAMED PARLY SPEAKS ON US$9K LAPTOPS

Parliament yesterday was forced to respond to revelations that a company wanted to sell laptops to the institution for US$9 200 each after a public outcry.

A letter by Finance ministry permanent secretary George Guvamatanga to clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda ordering the cancellation of a tender to Bilnart Investment and Mid-End investment that were shortlisted to supply the laptops surfaced on social media last week.

Guvamatanga said the prices quoted by the companies were “unreasonable and way beyond those that are prevailing in the market.”