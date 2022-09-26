SHAMED PARLY CANCELS LAPTOPS TENDER

PARLIAMENT has cancelled its controversial laptops and desktop computers tender following an outcry over inflated prices as demands for transparency and accountability on the flawed process grow.
A recent confidential report showed that the Clerk of
Parliament, Kennedy Chokuda, had authorised a tender to supply 173 laptops
valued at US$9 200 each to Parliament, but were deemed over-priced by the
Finance ministry.
“I take this chance to appreciate your effort for supply
and ensure delivery of 173 laptops and 79 all-in-one desktops. The evaluation
committee was impressed by your documentation and how you presented your bid,”
the letter by Chokuda read.
According to the leaked official communication, Blinart
Investments P/L won the tender to supply Parliament with 173 laptops for $1 602
755,77, translating to US$9 200 per gadget.
Another company, Mid-End Computers and Hardware, was asked
to supply 79 desktop computers, pricing its gadgets at above US$3 000 each.
Chokuda later issued a statement blaming Parliament
staffers for the “corrupt deal”, but did not say what measures would be taken
against the alleged culprits.
Yesterday, Parliament succumbed to pressure from the public
and admitted that the prices of the laptops and desktops were abnormal, and
cancelled the tenders.
In a letter dated September 23, Chokuda said the tender has
been cancelled in the public interest.
“In accordance with section 42(1)(f) of the Public
Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23] you are
hereby notified that the tender for the supply
and delivery of 173 laptops and 79
all-in-one desktops under number POZ(13/2022) has been cancelled in the interest of the public,” read
Chokuda’s letter.
“It is the Parliament of Zimbabwe's considered view that it
is not morally and prudently justifiable to purchase the goods at the tendered
prices. It is in this context that the initially awarded tender could not be
fully concluded.”
Efforts to get a comment from Chokuda yesterday were
fruitless as he was not answering his phone.
However, while addressing legislators last week, Speaker of
the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said the officials responsible for the
questionable deal should appear before the Public Accounts Committee (Pac).
“That process will proceed, and only after the
interrogation by Pac will they decide whether there will be need for a forensic
audit or not,” Mudenda said.
Yesterday, Parliament was also under fire over revelation
by the Auditor-General, Mildred Chiri’s report that fuel meant for Members of
Parliament (MPs) was not properly noted down by parliamentary staff, giving
rise to suspicion that there could be looting as it was not clear what was
disbursed to who.
“A review of the MPs’ fuel register revealed that 22 000
litres (3 760 petrol and 18 260 diesel) fuel coupons distributed in March,
June, October and November 2020 had incomplete serial numbers recorded,” the
2020 Auditor-General’s report on Appropriation Accounts, Finance and Revenue
Statements and Fund Accounts read.
The report noted that the act was contrary to the law and
exposed fuel to looting.
“This was contrary to the provisions of section 104(1) of
the Public Finance Management Act (Treasury Instructions) 2019 which requires
entities to keep a complete record of fuel received and issued. There was no
evidence that records were reviewed regularly by an independent senior
official,” the AG report said.
Chokuda told the committee that the huge number of
legislators distorted the issuance of fuel as the process was time consuming.
“We procure our fuel in bulk for Parliament; both for
administration and MPs. What happens is
when we receive the fuel; we then note the serial numbers and then record them
in the fuel register.
“What the auditors want us to do, and which is the correct
thing, is to say honourable members have been given coupons quoting the whole
serial numbers of each coupon, but because of the nature in which members come
to collect their fuel, you would appreciate that if the AG wants us to record
each serial number, it would take forever to issue the fuel coupon. So, the
officers would then resort to say from number 1 to 10 and would sign for it.”
He said to correct the anomaly, Parliament staff was now
recording the coupons using the format recommended by auditors.
Pac committee members, however, grilled Chokuda over why
the party chief whips were being given more fuel than other MPs.
“The fuel for the chief whips was for the additional work
that they do in Parliament in terms of pursuing their work,” Chokuda said. Newsday
