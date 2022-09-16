RANDY NURSE BUSTED WITH MARRIED LOVER IN A TOILET

GETTING it on with your lover at work can feel naughty, steamy, and hot but, it can also be a risky “affair” since there can be consequences if you are caught in the act.
In a rather strange incident, a randy male nurse at
Mkwasine Clinic in Chiredzi District, Masvingo province was caught red-handed
having sex with his married lover in one of the toilets at the health
institution.
It is reported that the nurse, Nicholas Nyamupanedengu,
called his married lover (name also supplied) who had visited a nearby school
to collect her identification document when they decided to quench their sexual
appetite in the toilet.
According to a source who requested strict anonymity, workers
and patients were left shocked when the pair was busted grunting and groaning
in the loo.
“It was an absolutely disgusting incident which left
workers and patients who had visited the health institution utterly shocked.
The pair was caught by a nurse aide who wanted to use the toilet.
“When she opened the toilet door she was horrified when she
saw the pair busy in action and in the process the man was also groaning and
grunting away. The outraged nurse aide later alerted the sister-in-charge,”
said the source.
The source said after being busted while getting down and
dirty in the toilet, the married woman bolted out half-naked and disappeared
from the scene.
Contacted for comment, the seemingly shaky nurse in
question said there were just rumours being spread by his enemies who were
after tarnishing his image.
“I don’t know anything of that nature. It’s not true. I was
also surprised when a friend of mine approached me with the same accusations
saying people were talking about it. I suspect that the rumours are being
spread by those who are after tarnishing my image,” he said.
He later passionately begged this reporter not to publish
the story saying it was going to destroy his marriage and at the same time
tarnish his image at work.
“Please don’t publish the story because it will wreck my
marriage and as I speak things are not well in my marriage because of these
accusations peddled against me. If published it will also affect my image at
work. I am tired of being phoned by friends and relatives who want to know if
it’s true. Please don’t publish it,” he repeatedly begged.
Quizzed on why people were busy phoning and asking him
about the issue if there were just mere rumours, he growled before he
threatened legal action saying:
“I will sue you if you publish the story. Whoever writes
the story I will sue him or her,” he threatened.
When contacted for comment, sister-in-charge at Mkwasine
Clinic Annah Mandizvo who initially asked the reporter where he got the story
from as soon as the issue was raised later backtracked saying it was yet to
reach her attention.
“Who told you this story? As for me it has not yet reached my attention. It’s news to me and I’m yet to get the details of what really transpired,” she said. B Metro
